Newspaper Clipping Claiming PM Modi Had Stolen From His House Is Fake

Amar Ujala's editor in 2016 had stated that the publication never ran an article with such a headline

By - Anmol Alphonso
  |  3 Aug 2021 12:47 PM GMT

Claim

Photo shows a newspaper clipping of Amar Ujala quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's younger brother Prahlad Modi saying, "He did not leave to become a monk, Narendra Modi was kicked out of house for stealing jewelry." ("संन्यास कभी नहीं लिया , गहनों की चोरी करने पर घर से निकाले गए थे नरेंद्र मोदी : प्रह्लाद मोदी टीम डिजिटल / अमर उजाला")

Fact

BOOM found that the viral newspaper clipping is fake. Narendra Modi's younger brother Prahlad Modi had clarified to ABP in 2016 that he never gave such a quote to Amar Ujala. Even Amar Ujala's editor had then stated that the publication never ran an article with such a headline. BOOM had also reached out to Prahlad Modi in May 2019, when another fake newspaper clipping was being shared with these claims. Prahlad Modi had then told BOOM, rubbishing the claims saying, "No such thing had happened. I did not file any FIR against him (Narendra Modi), nor did my sister and brothers." Click on the link below to read the full fact check.

Updated On: 2021-08-03T18:18:27+05:30
Claim Review :   Photo shows Newspaper clipping stating that PM Modi was evicted from his house for stealing jewelry
Claimed By :  Facebook Posts
Fact Check :  False
