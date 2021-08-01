Rajinikanth College? Netizens Share Edited Image Of Mgmt Institute

Entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on August 1 tweeted an old morphed image of a management college which had been sarcastically renamed as 'Rajinikanth Medical College of Engineering for Commerce and Arts' after the Indian actor Rajinikanth.

The viral image has 'can anybody explain what exactly is taught in this college?' written over it. Mazumdar-Shaw tweeted the image with exclamation marks.

Also read Unverified Doping Charge Against Mirabai Chanu's Opponent Goes Viral

The same image has been shared on Facebook with a caption reading 'This is India's new education policy. Can anybody explain what exactly is taught in this college'. Netizens missed the sarcasm in the image, primarily made as a meme, and questioned the various subjects that could be possibly taught in a college with such a name.





Can anybody explain what exactly is taught in this college 🤔 pic.twitter.com/WQjjBzwa5E — Aditi✨ (@Chatura_21_) July 31, 2021





Memes in the name of Rajinikanth are not a new thing on social media as several fan pages and accounts operating in the superstar's name share them often. BOOM also found a Facebook page by the name Rajnikanth's Medical College of Engineering for Commerce which shares such memes.

Photo morphed to include college name

BOOM did a keyword search on Facebook and found the picture has been present on internet since 2012.

Also read Mock Drill Video Falsely Viral As Terrorists Nabbed in Gujarat

We did a reverse image search and found the original picture in several newspaper articles. One such article in The Indian Express mentions the name of the college as Xavier Institute of Management Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

BOOM found the same image on the wikimedia commons page.





Also read Photo Of Poster Thanking PM Modi For Tokyo Olympics Medal Is Morphed

We found the image of the XIMB entrance gate shared on several other career-related websites. Click here, here and here to see.