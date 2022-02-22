Old Video Of Saffron Flags On Houses Falsely Linked To Karnataka Hijab Row

A viral video showing saffron flags atop houses in an area is being shared on social media with captions suggesting that this happened in Karnataka after the recent hijab row.

BOOM found that the video has been present on internet since June 2021.

The video is being shared in the backdrop of the raging controversy in several districts of Karnataka after the government disallowed the wearing of hijab in colleges.

The viral clip shows saffron flags fluttering atop several houses. The video has been overlaid with a song.

A Hindi caption with the viral video translates to 'A reaction to the wrongdoing of six girls has saffronised entire Karnataka'.

(Hindi: *6 लड़कियों की एक गलत क्रिया की प्रतिक्रिया ने पूरे कर्नाटक को केसरिया कर दिया*)









Fact Check

BOOM did a keyword search on one of the keyframes of the video and found a post from October 2021 on Nitter sharing the same video with a caption reading 'Kawardha Now'.





Taking cue, we searched Facebook with Hindi keyword 'कवर्धा' and found the same video posted on a Facebook page on October 4, 2021 with a Hindi caption translating to 'A good start in Kawardha'.





Kawardha in Chhattisgarh was in a grip of violence after a clash over the alleged removal of religious flags from a thoroughfare on October 5, 2021. However, the hijab row started in Karnataka's Udupi in December 2021.

A more generic search on Facebook with combination of Hindi keywords जय श्री राम and भगवा led us to another post on Facebook sharing the same video. The video was shared on June 6, 2021.

BOOM was not able to independently verify where the video was from but we found out that it has been present on internet since June 2021.