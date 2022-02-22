No News Found

ABP News Graphic Predicting 185 Seats To BSP Is From 2016 Opinion Poll

BOOM found that the image shows 2016 ABP News's Uttar Pradesh poll survey in the run-up to the 2017 UP state elections.

By - Srijit Das
  |  22 Feb 2022 1:42 PM GMT

Claim

A screenshot of an ABP News survey is recently being shared on social media with a claim that the Mayawati led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will win 185 seats in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022. The Hindi text in the graphic translates to, "BSP gets 185 seats ABP News opinion poll." (Original Text: ABP न्यूज के ओपिनियन पोल में BSP को 185 सीट)

Fact

BOOM ran a related keyword search taking a cue from the viral screenshot and found the original broadcast from where the image has been taken. ABP News had broadcasted the poll survey in March 2016 and the video was uploaded on their official YouTube channel on March 19, 2016, with the caption, "Opinion poll indicates public sentiments: Mayawati on ABP News-Nielsen survey". The same graphic can be seen in the video report at the 00.35 minutes timestamp that is present in the viral screenshot. BOOM earlier debunked the same claim when it went viral with another screengrab of ABP news graphic broadcasted in 2016.

Updated On: 2022-02-22T21:28:26+05:30
Claim :   Image shows ABP News Uttar Pradesh election survey predicting 185 seats for the BSP in February 2022.
Claimed By :  Social Media Users
Fact Check :  Misleading
