An advisory on avoiding heat-related illnesses published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States is being shared erroneously attributed to the Thane Municipal Corporation after the recent death of 14 people from heatstroke in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, while attending a government event.

The state of Maharashtra has been reeling from heatwave conditions with several parts of the state reporting maximum daylight temperature exceeding 40 degrees Celsius. The Maharashtra government on April 20, 2023, declared early summer vacation for all state board schools in view of extreme temperatures due to the heatwave.

The viral graphic mentions various health precautions a person can follow in case of heat-related illnesses.







Social media users sharing the graphic claim that it is a 'leaflet' given by the TMC.







FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral advisory was published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a national public health agency of the United States, and not by Thane Municipal Corporation as claimed in the viral post.

The logo of the CDC can be seen at the bottom of the advisory which establishes it was issued by the agency.





The original leaflet can be found here on CDC's official website.

Thane Municipal Corporation posted an advisory graphic on heat exhaustion on Twitter on April 20, 2023.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) have also both issued health guidelines to cope with extreme heat.





