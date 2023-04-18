Eleven people died after reportedly suffering heatstrokes in Navi Mumbai after attending a government event on Sunday. Reports said that several others fell sick and were rushed to the hospital because of being exposed to scorching heat during the event.

Around 2 million people had attended the gathering which resulted in the tragic incident. It was a government programme in which the Maharashtra Bhushan Award was conferred on social worker Appasaheb Dharmadhikari by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The incident comes at a time when temperatures have been soaring with the onset of summer. The Indian Meteorological Department also issued heatwave warnings on Monday for several parts of the country.

Each year, many lose their lives because of extreme heat conditions in India. As the temperatures continue to rise, making us vulnerable to illnesses such as heatstrokes, BOOM spoke to experts to know what causes them and how to keep them at bay.

What is heatstroke?

Delhi-based physician Arun Kumar told BOOM that a heatstroke occurs when our body temperature goes beyond 104 degrees Fahrenheit or 40 degrees Celsius. "Our body functions at an optimum temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius. Whenever there is a high temperature outside, our body tries to balance it out with the help of its cooling mechanism which is sweating," he said.

Heatstroke occurs when our body is not able to adapt accordingly in the face of increased temperatures or prolonged physical exertion at high temperatures and our internal body temperature shoots above the optimum temperature. According to Shahnawaz Kaloo, a physician at Max Hospital in Delhi, "Any situation can cause a heatstroke if it raises the body temperature and this is usually in combination with dehydration -- which leads to failure of the body's temperature control system."

Sweating is the natural method through which our body cools itself down. But when we're not sweating enough, the accumulated heat can affect our vital organs like heart, brain and liver. "As heat is building up in our body, it damages our brain tissue cells and hence the production of oxygen in our body reduces. This leads to myocardial infarction, dizziness and unconsciousness," Kumar said.

A myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack, is a condition where heart muscles begin to die because they do not receive enough blood flow due to reduced oxygen production and supply.

While it is exposure to the sun that causes heatstroke, the amount of exposure to cause heatstroke differs from person to person. For some, the threshold is very low, while some can manage the temperature change up to a permissible limit. Citing an example, Kumar said, "The construction workers can work for long hours under the sun because they are adapted to it, while some of us can succumb within half an hour. "

Adding on to what causes heatstroke, Kaloo said, "Dryness and humidity in weather can increase the chances of heatstroke. In such weather conditions, the amount of water in our body is less which leads to dehydration and hence heatstroke. People living in coastal areas like Mumbai will be more prone to heatstroke."

What are the symptoms of heatstroke?

Enumerating the symptoms, Kaloo said, "These include altered behavior, agitation, slurred speech, nausea, vomiting, rapid breathing, and increased heart rate. Extreme conditions can lead to seizures, coma and even death."

As the heat building up in our body is unable to find a vent, heatstroke can lead to complications like metabolic dysfunction, nerve damage, kidney failure, and decreased blood flow, according to Kumar.

What precautions should be taken?



Heatstroke depends upon the individual capability to adapt to high temperatures and prolonged exertion. According to Kumar, if we have a regular routine of doing exercises or yoga, our adaptability to tackle heatstroke improves. "If a person is not used to doing exercises or physical activities, a brief exposure to sun or strenuous activity can lead to a condition of heatstroke," Kumar said.

According to Kaloo, precautions like drinking ample water, staying in shade, and avoiding crowded places during this season should be practiced. "If heatstroke is suspected, the person should be moved to an air-conditioned environment, or at least a cool, shady area. Unnecessary clothing should be removed and water must be sprinkled on them," Kaloo added.

In face of a heatstroke, one must put icepacks in the regions which are prone to sweating like the armpits and the neck. This, as Kumar said, will induce sweating and reduce body temperature. "Lastly, the patient should consult a doctor as soon as possible if the condition continues to deteriorate," Kumar concluded.







