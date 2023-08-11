An old video of a young girl speaking about her house being razed by bulldozers is viral online as a recent incident following the unrest in Haryana's Nuh. BOOM found that the video is from June this year in Delhi and is unrelated to the violence in Haryana.

The Haryana government used bulldozers to raze more than 1,200 "illegal structures" in the state that were believed to have been a part of the violence that took place in the region. Several residents and shop owners whose properties were destroyed claimed that they had not received any prior notice before the demolition took place. The Punjab and Haryana high court intervened on August 7 and halted the demolitions, and asked whether the government was indulging in ethnic cleansing, since most of the properties razed belonged to Muslims.

Following this, the video of a young girl speaking about how her house was demolished and "future destroyed" is viral online as a recent incident. In the video, the interviewer asks the girl what she would like to be when she grows up, to which she says she wishes to become a doctor. She adds that it is tough now because their house has been destroyed and her parents cannot afford to buy a new one.

The video is being shared with the caption, "A poor #Muslim girl from #Nuh, #Haryana talking about his pain after her house demolished by authorities. #HaryanaViolence."













Click here to view the tweet and here for an archive.













Click here to view the post and here for an archive.





FACT-CHECK





BOOM found that the video is from June this year when several slums in Delhi's Vasant Kunj were razed to be allocated to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

We looked at the video closely and found the logo of Hindi news outlet, The Lallantop, on the mic being used to interview the girl.













Taking a cue from this, we searched The Lallantop's YouTube channel for this interview and found a video uploaded on June 19, 2023 titled, 'रात के अंधेरे में राजधानी दिल्ली के इन 500 लोगों के घर पर किसने चलवा दिया बुल्डोजर? कौन जिम्मेदार?' The portion from 2:12 is an exact match to the viral video.









According to The Indian Express, homes of over 500 people residing in Delhi's Priyanka Gandhi camp located in Vasant Kunj were razed using bulldozers by the Delhi Urban Slum Improvement Board (DUSIB). The camp was home to several families for more than 10 years, and it has now been handed over to the NDRF. The bulldozers carried out the demolitions even as protests from several groups such as All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), All India Students Association, and the CPI (ML) were on.