Old Lebanon Video Misreported As Dubai Livestream During Iran Strike

Several Indian media outlets, including Times Now and Republic TV misreported an old video from Lebanon as showing a woman livestreaming from her Dubai apartment moments before it was hit by an Iranian missile.

The United Arab Emirates faced a wave of Iranian missile and drone strikes targeting locations hosting U.S. military forces after the United States and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran on February 28, 2026. While most incoming projectiles were intercepted by air-defence systems, some debris and impacts caused damage in parts of Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The Claim: Video shows woman livestreaming from her Dubai apartment before it was struck by Iranian missile

The video was reported by outlets including Times Now, Republic TV, News X, Pune Times Mirror, and Lokmat Times, claiming it captured the moment an Iranian missile hit a residential building in Dubai during the livestream.





What We Found:

1) Video from Lebanon explosion in August 2020

We ran a reverse image search which results showed that the original video was posted on YouTube by an overseas Filipino worker Edlyn Candido Lacse, who was live streaming in Lebanon.

Lacse had posted the video on YouTube on August 6, 2020 with the caption, "Blast while im on my streaming"





The footage is from the Beirut port explosion, which took place on August 4, 2020, when a massive blast devastated large parts of Beirut after thousands of tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored at the port detonated.

2) Lacse Clarification

On March 3, 2026, Lacse posted on her Facebook account dismissing the claims that the video is from Dubai, stating, "I'm the one in the video, it's Lebanon, back from 2020. I'm safe and I'm in the Philippines now. The bloggers are reposting it on TikTok"



