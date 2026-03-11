Video Showing US Soldiers Captured By Iran Is AI-Generated

A video appearing to show United States soldiers captured and being held by Iranian soldiers is AI-generated.

Apart from discrepancies, an analysis using an AI detection tool further confirmed that the video was synthetically created.

The Claim

The video is being shared on X with claims that it shows U.S. soldiers being held captive by Iranian soldiers.

🚨 JUST IN:



Iran has released a video of captured U.S. soldiers… pic.twitter.com/ITvJPEbc9W — Iran Mil Updates (@lran_prees) March 10, 2026

Click here to view an archive.

What We Found:

1) AI Detection Tool result

We analysed the video using the AI detection tool, DeepFake-O-Meter, developed by the University at Buffalo’s Media Forensics Lab, which flagged the video as synthetic, assigning it a 100% fake probability.





2) Visual discrepancies

We also observed several visual inconsistencies in the video. In one scene, an Iranian soldier appears to be holding a rifle toward the U.S. soldiers, but the weapon’s shape and the way it is handled appear unnatural. Such distortions are common in AI-generated videos, where objects and movements may appear unrealistic.









3) No news reports on any such incident

Additionally, we did not find any credible news reports, as of writing this piece, confirming that U.S. soldiers have been captured by the Iranian army.

According to a report by Reuters published on March 10, 2026, as many as 150 U.S. troops have been wounded so far in the Iran war, while the Pentagon has disclosed that eight U.S. personnel have been seriously injured.