Old Video Of Nitish Kumar’s “Modi Should Be CM Again” Gaffe Shared As Recent

An old video of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar making a gaffe during a 2024 general election rally, where he mistakenly said, “Narendra Modi should become the chief minister again”, is being shared on social media with the misleading claim that it is from a recent rally.

BOOM found that the video is from May 2024, during a rally in Patna held during the general election campaign, when Kumar had a slip of the tongue.

Opposition leaders, including Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Tejashwi Yadav and Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor, have in the past criticised Kumar, claiming he often appears confused or forgetful during public events.

Bihar is scheduled to go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 14.

The Claim: Recent video of Kumar saying Modi should be CM again

The viral video was posted on X by Congress leader Ragini Nayak with the caption when translated reads, "Dear Narendra Modi ji, become 'Chief Minister' again. Nitish Babu, you won't be able to do it"

Click here to view an archive.

What We Found:

1) Video from May 2024

We ran a keyword search on Google with the keywords, "nitish kumar modi again cm" and found that the video is from May 2024.

The video is from a rally held in Patna on May 26, 2024, during the Lok Sabha election campaign. In the video, Kumar inadvertently says he wishes Modi would “become the chief minister again,” after which other leaders on the stage correct him.

This can be seen in the below NDTV news report:







