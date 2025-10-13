Video Claiming To Show Nehru Warning India About Communal Politics Is AI-Generated

A viral video claiming to show India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, warning in a speech that, “after 75 years, an uneducated man will divide the country on religious lines”, is an AI-generated deepfake.

The Claim: Video shows Nehru warning about communal politics 75 years later

In the viral video, Nehru is heard saying, “Take care of this country, otherwise after 75 years, an uneducated man will divide it on the basis of religion." The video is being shared on Instagram with the caption, "Did Jawaharlal Nehru say the right thing?" and photos Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath and Narendra Modi in the below frame.

The same video is also being shared on YouTube with the same caption.

What We Found:

1) AI Detection tools result

We analysed the viral video using the Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector and DeepFake-O-Meter by UB Media Forensics Lab. Both tools results confirmed the video is an AI-generated deepfake.

Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector gave the voice an authenticity score of 1/100, flagging it as highly likely to be a deepfake.









One of the results by DeepFake-O-Meter gave it a fake portability of 100% that it is AI-generated.





2) No historical record of such a speech

We did not find any archival footage or documented speech in which Nehru uses the phrasing heard in the viral video like the word 'gawar' or illiterate.

3) Instagram pages label it AI



Additionally, we also found that the viral video was labeled on Instagram by pages like @congress_for_Bihar and @kanhaiyakumarfans as AI-generated.



