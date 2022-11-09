An old CCTV footage showing a dog sleeping and being suddenly woken up by an earthquake that had hit Mindanao, Philippines in January 2021 is being misreported by several Indian news outlets as tremors felt in Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday.

The National Seismological Center (NSC) of Nepal recorded a 6.6 magnitude earthquake with the epicenter in the Doti district of Nepal and tremors were also felt by people residing in the neighboring regions in North India on November 9, 2022.

The video was shared by CNN News18 on its Instagram handle along with a compilation of two other videos from the recent tremors in Delhi.





The same video was previously circulating on Twitter and linked to the recent earthquake. A Twitter user (@baloneychow) had posted the same video falsely claiming that the CCTV footage is from his house during the earthquake in Delhi and NCR.

The video has around 109.7 K views as of writing this article. The handle posted with the caption, "Delhi ncr earthquake recordedvin my house cctv #earthquake".





This tweet was picked up by several Indian media outlets in their articles curating without cross-checking the videos posted by social media users after the earthquake.

Other news outlets besides CNN News 18 are - India TV (archive), Times Now (archive), ABP News (archive), Zee News (archive), and The New Indian Express (archive).

The video is also being shared on Facebook with the false claim,

BOOM found that the viral video of the dog being woken up by an earthquake is from Mindanao, Philippines in January 2021. A magnitude 7.1 earthquake had hit the waters off Jose Abad Santos town in Davao Occidental, with strong intensities being felt in some parts of Mindanao on January 21, 2021.

Taking cues from replies by users pointing out to the viral tweet that the video is old which the Twitter user was hiding, we found that the video was uploaded by a Philippines YouTube channel on January 21, 2021, with the title, "1.20.2021 Magnitude 7.1 Davao earthquake"

The description of the video read, "Hi, for the information of everyone, our dog, Fortum, is a very happy, well-taken cared of, super loved pet of ours. She used to be free to roam around but she easily gets out of our fences as she is very active and jumps high! She has been caught by the city pound 3x already. Our city pound is super active and strict in our village. We rescue her there each time right away. We decided to leash her instead as she doesnt tolerate being in a cage. She is only transferred at the gate on occasions that we are out but with proper roofing and protection from sun and rain and unlimited food. Otherwise, she has a very comfortable place at the back free from all elements. We have comforted her already also as the earthquake had a toll on her. Rest assured she is okay and very happy now. Hope you guys understand. Thank you for your concern and keep safe everyone! Don't forget to subscribe! =)"





The bio of J and K TV reads, "VLOGS and UPLOADS about Jacob (Coby) and Julienne (Kaitie) and their family's adventures at home and the rest of the world!"











CNN Philippines on January 21, 2021, reported on this earthquake stating that it was a magnitude 7.1 earthquake that hit the waters off Jose Abad Santos town in Davao Occidental, with strong intensities felt in some parts of Mindanao and the tremor struck 231 kilometers southeast of Jose Abad Santos at 8:23 p.m., according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology or Phivolcs.



