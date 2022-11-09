'Scary': How Delhi Twitter Described Tremors Of 6.6 Magnitude Nepal Earthquake
The earthquake was felt by Delhi residents who took to Twitter to share their scary experiences.
It was a scary night for many in the national capital as New Delhi felt the tremors of an early morning earthquake that hit west Nepal at 2:12 am. The National Seismological Center (NSC) of Nepal recorded a 6.6 magnitude earthquake with the epicentre in the Doti district of Nepal. India's National Center for Seismology meanwhile recorded a 6.3 magnitude earthquake.
The earthquake killed six people after a house collapsed in the Doti district. The tremors were also felt by people residing in the neighbouring regions, including the Indian national capital New Delhi.
While many people were asleep when the earthquake occurred, some took to Twitter to share their frightening experiences of that night. From the loss of sleep to fear, many people in and around Delhi said they had never "felt a stronger earthquake that lasted this long".
How Twitter Users Reacted To The Earthquake?
While Twitter was flooded with tweets about the earthquake early on Wednesday, some early tweets about the earthquake showed people trying to figure out what was going on.
Twitter users reported that they felt the tremors for a very long time.
Some felt the strong tremors that woke them up from their midnight sleep. Meanwhile, for others, the tremors left them scared as they could not go back to sleep again.
The earthquake was also a reminder for some people that humans are ultimately powerless and helpless in front of the force of nature and time as they were shocked by the tremors early morning.
