A video purporting to show Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's speech was interrupted by the crowd raising slogans of 'Modi Modi' at a rally in the poll-bound state, is doctored and fake.

BOOM found that the audio of 'Modi-Modi' chants has been overlaid on to the viral video and no such slogans can be heard in the live broadcast.

On November 22, 2023, Gehlot addressed election rallies at Tonk, Rajasthan as the election campaigning in the state comes to a close with polling set to take place on November 25, 2023, and counting on December 3.

In the 17 seconds video, an irritated Gehlot can be heard saying, "you'll are come in his support or for what?", as pro-Modi slogans can be heard.

The video was posted by BJP Rajasthan state spokesperson Laxmikant bhardwaj with the caption when translated reads, "Here sir, the Rajasthan election results are out. Gehlot ji start packing"





The post was also quote tweeted by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with the caption when translated reads, "Modi ji's guarantee - only Modi will come"







BOOM found that the viral video has been doctored and the audio of pro-Modi chants have been overlaid onto the original video to make the false claim that Rajasthan Chief Minisiter Ashok Gehlot was interrupted by slogans supporting Modi at a Congress rally.

Taking a hint from the viral video that the rally was held in Malpura, Tonk, we checked the live broadcast of Gehlot's speech and found that no such pro-Modi chants can be heard.

From the 2.13 minutes timestamp, Gehlot is seen getting irritated with the crowd as he tells Congress candidate Ghasi Lal Choudhary, who is standing next to him on stage to instruct them to stop interrupting his speech. Gehlot can be heard making several pro-women announcements during that portion of the speech when the crowd begins to stir.

The chants are not clearly audible, as Gehlot can be heard saying, "stop it, which people have come, You'll are come in his support or for what?". Choudhary can then be seen instructing the crowd to keep quite by making the gesture of putting his finger on his lips. We cannot hear any pro-Modi chants that have been inserted into in the viral video, which has been taken from this live broadcast.





BOOM contacted Malpura's Congress candidate Ghasi Lal Choudhary, who's office stated that the viral video is fake. "There were no slogans of Modi-Modi, the crowd was raising slogans of Ashok Gehlot Zindabad. Whenever any big personality comes, people raise slogans, and it was creating disturbance while speaking, so Gehlot ji told them be quite," a representative from his office told BOOM



Chaudhary also posted on his Facebook page calling the viral video false, with a two window frame showing the viral video and the video from the live broadcast.





BOOM also reached out to a local journalist who was present at the rally. Abdullah Khan, editor of digital portal Kesar Kiran told BOOM that, "Nothing like this happened there, slogans of Modi-Modi were not raised, the crowd was raising slogans of 'Gehlot Zindabad' only. Ashok Gehlot gave that reaction due to disturbance while he was speaking."

Additionally, we also found that the audio that has been overlayed in the doctored video has been taken from this September 2023 video which was posted by BJP's official YouTube channel in which pro-Modi chants were raised front of Gelhot's car.









