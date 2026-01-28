Video of COAS Criticising Pakistan's Entry On US Peace Board Is A Deepfake

A digitally altered video is being shared on social media falsely claiming to show General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), making remarks opposing Pakistan’s inclusion in the United States led Peace Board.

BOOM found the video is digitally altered with an AI-generated voice-over.

The US-led Board of Peace was initially projected as an effort to help end the nearly two-year war between Israel and Hamas and oversee Gaza's reconstruction, but its proposed charter does not explicitly mention the Palestinian territory and appears aimed at supplanting certain United Nations functions. Around 50-60 countries have been invited, with over 25-including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Jordan, and Pakistan-agreeing to join so far. India was formally invited but has neither accepted nor rejected the offer and did not attend the board's launch in Davos, while Pakistan did.

The Claim: Video shows COAS Dwivedi criticising Pakistan’s entry on Gaza Peace board

The video was posted on X by the handle 'The Whistle Blower' (@InsiderWB), with the catpion, "Breaking: Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi, "We strongly oppose the inclusion of Pakistan into it as Pakistan will take side of Gaza & Hamas. This will go against Israel so the role of Pakistan in Gaza Peace Board needs to be exposed. We have concerns that Pakistan might use this platform to legitimize Kashmir cause in the future, that will create troubles on our borders."





BOOM has previously fact-checked the same handle for sharing digitally altered videos of top Indian defence personnel, pushing false and pro-Pakistan claims.

What We Found:

1) Al Detection Tool Results:

BOOM analysed the audio from the viral video using the Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector. The tool showed an authenticity score of 2/100, indicating that the sampled voice is highly likely to be a deepfake.





2) Original Speech

BOOM found that the original video is from January 22, 2026, when COAS General Upendra Dwivedi was speaking at the launch of the book Redlines Redrawn: Operation Sindoor and India’s New Normal in New Delhi. The event was livestreamed by ANI with the title “Army Chief Gen. Upendra Dwivedi LIVE | Redlines Redrawn: Operation Sindoor and India’s New Normal”.

We did not find any reference to the Gaza Peace Board or about Pakistan's inclusion by General Dwivedi in the speech.







