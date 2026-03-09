Video Of COAS Admitting That India Leaked IRIS Dena's Location Is A Deepfake

A digitally altered video is being shared falsely claiming to show General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), admitting that India 'leaked' the location of the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena in the Indian Ocean that a United States submarine torpedoed and sank.

BOOM found the video is digitally altered with an AI-generated voice-over.

On March 4, 2026, a US submarine torpedoed and sank the Iranian Moudge-class frigate IRIS Dena in the Indian Ocean, approximately 40 nautical miles off Sri Lanka's coast that was carrying 130 sailors.The Iranian Army has stated that 104 crew members of the Iranian warship were killed and 32 others injured in the attack. The Dena had been a diplomatic guest of the Indian Navy and had traveled to Visakhapatnam to participate in the International Fleet Review 2026 and Exercise Milan.

The Claim: Video shows COAS admitting India leaked IRIS Dena's location to Israel

The video is being shared on X with the caption claiming that General Upendra Dwivedi admitted at the Raisina Dialogue that India leaked the location of an Iranian ship to Israel, that lead to its destruction.

What We Found:

1) Al Detection Tool Results:

BOOM analysed the audio from the viral video using the Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector. The tool showed an authenticity score of 1/100, indicating that the sampled voice is highly likely to be a deepfake.









2) Original Interview

BOOM found that the original video is from March 7, 2026, when COAS General Upendra Dwivedi was speaking at the Raisina Dialogue 2026. In the original interaction, Dwivedi spoke on topics including Operation Sindoor, Pakistan, and the future of warfare. We found no mention of the sinking of IRIS Dena or any alleged role by India in the incident.