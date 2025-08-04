Viral Video Falsely Claims Bilawal Bhutto Said Pak Has Support In Indian Parliament

A video claiming Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Foreign Minister of Pakistan said the country has representation and support in the Indian parliament is fake.

The viral video purportedly designed to resemble a news broadcast uses footage from official speeches of Zardari, a portion from Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi's questions on Operation Sindoor and an overlaid audio in Hindi.

BOOM found that the viral video is fake and that Zardari has not made any comments matching the viral claim.

The Claim:

The 43-second video is viral on X with a claim insinuating that Zardari is refering to Gogoi.

In the video, the overlaid audio claims, "Who attacks in the dark of night? We can make people talk our propaganda in front of India's Prime Minister in their Parliament. Who attacks in the dark of night? Our people are in India’s Parliament".

Then, a portion from Gogoi's recent speech questioning the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over operation Sindoor plays on a split screen, with Assamese text in the ticker box, emphasising the same fake claim.

The same claim was posted and later deleted by right-wing X user Rishi Bagree, who has previously been fact checked by BOOM.

What We Found:

BOOM analysed the viral video and found that the overlaid audio is not in sync with Zardari’s lip movements.

In the viral audio, a voice sounding similar to Zardari, calls India robbers who attack in the dark, adding that Pakistan has people who can give voice to Pakistan's propaganda in the Indian parliament and counter PM Modi.

This part does not match the lip movements of Zardari's speech, indicating that the audio is fake and been overlaid.





We then ran a reverse image search and found the original from May 2025, when Zardari addressed Pakistan's National Assembly, immediately after the start of Operation Sindoor. In his speech, Zardari alludes to India being robbers, refering to the airstrikes by Indian defence forces in the small hours of May 7, 2025.

"Who attacks in the dark of the night? Thieves attack after nightfall, even cowards. If they had courage, they would have issued the call to war in the day," says Zardari in his original speech unlike the viral video.

The physical movements of Zardari and those in his vicinity in the viral video, match the original at the 1 minute 8 second counter. The same can be compared in the video uploaded by Pakistan People's Party's YouTube handle.

Our partners at the Deepfakes Analysis Unit tested the video, observing that the presence of music in audio tracks, is to hinder detection of Al elements.



