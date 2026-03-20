Video Of Al Jazeera Anchor Resigning Over Iran War Coverage Is AI-Generated

A video purportedly showing an Al Jazeera Arabic anchor resigning live on air over alleged political pressure during coverage of the United States–Israel war on Iran is fake and AI-generated.

BOOM found that no such resignation took place on-air at Al Jazeera, and multiple AI detection tools, along with visible artifacts, indicate that the video and audio are synthetic.

The Claim:

The video is being shared on X with the claim that it shows an Al Jazeera Arabic anchor resigning live on air, alleging the channel was acting under pressure from the United States and Israel during its coverage of the war on Iran. An English translation of her Arabic statement, generated using a translation tool, reads, "What is being asked of me tonight is not the truth."

An Al Jazeera anchor refuses to be a tool in the hands of America and Israel, leaves the channel, and resigns live on air. pic.twitter.com/gN9ZZpNkjC — 𝐓𝐌𝐓 (@TMT_arabic) March 19, 2026

Click here to view an archive.

What We Found:

1) AI Detection Tool Results

We analysed the video using DeepFake-O-Meter, developed by the University at Buffalo’s Media Forensics Lab. Three detection models flagged the footage as synthetic, with fake probability scores above 97%.

Additionally, the Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector gave the audio an authenticity score of just 1 out of 100, indicating it is highly likely to be AI-generated.

Delete Edit

2) No evidence of any resignation on air

We found no real footage from Al Jazeera Arabic showing any anchor resigning on-air. A review of recent broadcasts and the network's social media channels also turned up no record of any such incident.

3) Visual And Audio Inconsistencies

Both the audio and visuals appear to play at an unnaturally fast speed. The footage also lacks detail, with pixelated and unclear background frames, anomalies that are inconsistent with an actual broadcast.

4) Posted by TikTok handle sharing AI videos

The same video was posted on TikTok by the handle AI MASTER WORLD (@master.world1) on March 18, 2026. The account regularly posts AI-generated content.





Click here to view the post on TikTok.