AI Altered Video Falsely Claims NSW Premier Called Bondi Gunmen Indian

A video claiming to show New South Wales's (NSW) Premier Chris Minns confirming that Indian nationals were behind the Bondi Beach attack in Sydney, Australia, and that India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has pledged cooperation, is altered, and fake.

Two gunmen, Sajid Akram (50) and his son Naveed Akram (24), opened fire at a Jewish celebration on December 14, 2025, killing at least 15 people. Sajid was shot dead by police, while Naveed was critically injured. NSW Police said "homemade" Islamic State group flags and IEDs were found in their vehicle, but authorities have not confirmed the attackers’ country of origin, with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese calling it part of the ongoing investigation on being asked about it. The News Minute (TNM) reported that Sajid Akram’s brother, who lives in Hyderabad stated that he had left Hyderabad for Australia more than 25 years ago and later married a Christian, after which the family cut ties with him.

BBC News reported that Sajid Akram had traveled on an Indian passport and his son, Naveed, using an Australian passport quoting border authorities in Manila.

The Claim: Video shows NSW Premier Chris Minns confirming that Indian nationals were behind the Bondi Beach attack

The 35 seconds video was posted on X by the handle Sulaiman Ahmed "@ShaykhSulaiman" with the caption, "BREAKING: Australia’s NSW Premier confirms India’s External Affairs Minister Jaishankar has pledged full cooperation after the Bondi Beach attackers were identified as Indian nationals."

BREAKING: Australia’s NSW Premier confirms India’s External Affairs Minister Jaishankar has pledged full cooperation after the Bondi Beach attackers were identified as Indian nationals. pic.twitter.com/d3uORr4NhT — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) December 15, 2025

Click here to view

What We Found:

1) AI Deepfake Voice Detection Tool Result:

We ran the viral video through AI deepfake voice detection tool - Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector. The result confirmed that the voice in the viral video was overlaid onto the original video. The Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector gave the voice an authenticity score of 1 /100, indicating it’s likely a deepfake.









2) Original New South Wales's (NSW) Premier's Press address

In the original press address by NSW Premier Chris Minns following the Bondi Beach attack, there was no mention of the attackers being of Indian origin, nor any reference to a conversation with India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

The complete address given by Minns on December 14, 2025, can be seen below.





We also checked Minns’ address during the NSW Police press conference on December 16, 2025, and again found no mention of India.





3) EAM Jaishankar's telephonic conversation with Australian Foreign Minister

On December 15, following the Bondi beach attack, EAM Jaishankar. posted on X stating that he had spoken to Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, conveying condolences and offering support.