Photo of Pak Captain Salman Agha Snubbing Suryakumar Yadav's Handshake Is AI

A photo claiming to show Pakistan men’s T20 team captain Salman Ali Agha ignoring Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav's handshake gesture during the pre-match toss is AI-generated.

BOOM analysed the viral image using AI-detection tool and found it to be AI-generated, with a visible Gemini watermark.

India beat Pakistan by 61 runs on February 15, 2026, in their Group A clash, which the Pakistan Cricket Board initially said it would boycott; it later reversed its decision following the International Cricket Council’s intervention. Following the precedent set during the Asia Cup 2025, no handshakes were exchanged between the two teams before or after the match.

The Claim: Photo shows Pakistan captain refusing to shake hands with Indian captian Suryakumar Yadav

The photo is being shared on X and Facebook with the caption, "Agha ko aisa nahi karna chahiye tha"

Agha ko aisa nahi karna chaiye tha pic.twitter.com/IvbIfMvQx3 — iffi (@iffiViews) February 15, 2026

What We Found

1) AI detection tool result

We analysed the viral image using AI detection tool Hive Moderation which confirmed the photo is AI-generated. Hive Moderation classified the image as 100% AI-generated.





2) Gemini Watermark

A detailed inspection of the bottom right corner of the image reveals a Gemini AI watermark. This indicates the image was produced or modified using Google’s Gemini AI tool.





3) Match Broadcast

We watched the live broadcast of the match on February 15 and did not find any moment showing Suryakumar Yadav extending a handshake toward Salman Ali Agha as seen in the viral image

The video of the toss before the match posted by ICC on Instagram also confirms the same.







