ICC Women's Cricket WC: Photo Of Fatima Sana Touching Smriti Mandhana's Feet Is AI

A viral photo claiming to show Pakistani Women’s cricket team captain Fatima Sana kneeling and touching the feet of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana during the India vs Pakistan match at the ICC Women’s World Cup on October 5, 2025, is AI-generated.

BOOM ran the photo by several AI detection tools including AI or Not, Sightengine, and Undetectable AI which flagged the image as likely AI-generated.

The Claim: Photo shows Fatima Sana kneeling and touching the feet of Smriti Mandhana

The viral photo is being shared on Facebook with the caption, "Pakistani woman cricket team captain Fatima Sana surrendered to Smriti Mandana"

Click here to view an archive.

What We Found:

1) Results show viral image is AI-generated

We tested the image using several AI detection tools including AI or Not, Sightengine, and Undetectable AI, which results showed that it is likely AI-generated.





2) No such incident during the Inda-Pak match

We also watched the live-steam of the India-Pakistan match on October 5, 2025, and did not find any such instance when Sana touched Mandhana's feet.

India had defeated Pakistan by 88 runs. Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Pakistani captain did not shake hands at the toss, nor did players from either side exchange handshakes after the match.



