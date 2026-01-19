Video Of Heated Exchange Between Reporter And COAS Is A Deepfake

A digitally altered video is being shared on social media falsely claiming to show General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), having a heated exchange with a Zee News journalist who questioned the “outcome of Operation Sindoor”. In the video COAS is then heard responding saying that United States President Donald Trump’s intervention limited India’s response.

BOOM found the video is digitally altered with an AI-generated English voice-over. The original press conference exchange is in Hindi, and the journalist is Anuvesh Rath (not Anurag Sharma). Neither the claimed question nor General Dwivedi’s alleged response appears in it.

The Claim: Video shows heated exchange between Zee News journalist and COAS Dwivedi after he asked what was the outcome of Operation Sindoor

The 1.53 minutes video was posted by the X handle "@AbbasChandio__" with the caption, "Zee News journalist holds up the mirror on “Operation Sindoor Continues” more media stunt than reality. COAS can’t ignore it he nods to Trump’s intervention and Modi’s silent surrender. Worth a watch."

Zee News journalist holds up the mirror on “Operation Sindoor Continues” more media stunt than reality.

COAS can’t ignore it he nods to Trump’s intervention and Modi’s silent surrender. Worth a watch.#Iran #DigitalBlackoutIran pic.twitter.com/9PwfKJBNcu — Abbas Chandio (@AbbasChandio__) January 14, 2026

Click here to view an archive.

What We Found:

1) AI Deepfake Voice Detection Tool Results:

We ran the viral video through the AI deepfake voice detection tool: Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector and the result confirmed that the voice in the viral video was overlaid onto the original footage. The Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector gave the voice an authenticity score of 3 /100, indicating it’s likely a deepfake.









2) Original Video

We checked the original press conference by General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff, from January 13, 2026, and found that no such heated exchange happened between any journalist and General Dwivedi.

In the original video, the journalist is Anuvesh Rath, not Anurag Sharma and the exchange is in Hindi and not in English. Sharma did not ask any question critical of “Operation Sindoor” during the press conference as heard in the viral video.

Additionally, General Dwivedi did not make any statement in the original press conference saying that Trump’s intervention limited India’s response.

The press conference can be seen below:



