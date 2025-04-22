A video of Tripura Congress leader Mohammad Badruzzaman arguing with local police after a protest against the Waqf Act turned violent is viral with a false claim that he is a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader in Murshidabad, West Bengal.

West Bengal’s Murshidabad witnessed communal unrest after violence broke out on April 8, 2025, following protests against the recently passed Waqf Act. Communal clashes have left three people dead, dozens injured in the district, and led to the arrest of over 200 individuals by the state police.

The viral video shows a man arguing with a police officer, accusing her of threatening him for her call to take action against those responsible fr a violent protest.

The video is being shared on X with the caption, "Ground zero what is happening between DIG Sahiba of violence-hit Murshidabad & TMC leader. You will understand everything now, what are the intentions of this peace-loving community & what will they do next. #BengalViolence"





Click here to view, and here for an archive.

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral video is from Tripura and not West Bengal as being claimed in the viral posts.



We broke the viral video into key-frames and ran a reverse image search using Google Lens, and found multiple news reports on the incident identifying the location as Kailashahar, Unakoti, Tripura.

According to a report published on April 12, 2025, by The Times Of India, tensions flared in Tripura's Kailashahar in Unakoti district, after a protest demanding the repeal of the recently passed Waqf Amendment Act turned violent.

The TOI report also published a scene from the viral video.





Click here to view

We also found a report by Hindustan Times on the same incident identifying the officers as Deputy Inspector General of Police (Northern Range) Rati Ranjan Debnath and Unakoti Superintendent of Police (SP) Sudhambika R.

A Bangla news outlet Sangbad365din identified the two arguing as SP Sudhambika R and Congress leader Badruzzaman. The outlet also published a longer version of the viral video.







