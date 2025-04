Following the recent incidents of communal violence in Murshidabad, West Bengal, a video showing a large group of men from the Muslim community traveling in trucks has gone viral on social media.

The video is being shared with communal claims, alleging that these men were preparing to carry out attacks, specifically targeting Hindus.

However, BOOM traced the video back to the Aalmi Tablighi Ijtima, an annual Islamic religious gathering held in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, from November 29 to December 2, 2024. Abid Khan, the person who filmed the video, confirmed to BOOM that it shows people returning after the conclusion of the event, not people preparing for violence.

This video is being circulated amid tensions related to the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, which was passed in both houses of Parliament on April 4. The law has sparked widespread opposition, especially from the Muslim community and Opposition parties, who argue it is unconstitutional.

Large-scale protests erupted in West Bengal, and the situation in Murshidabad became volatile, culminating in violence in Jafrabad city on April 12, which resulted in the deaths of three people, including a father and son. A nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to look into the incident.

On Facebook, the video was shared with a caption in Hindi, saying, “Muslims in West Bengal have made all their preparations. The target of this violent mob will undoubtedly be Hindus. How long will Hindus continue to be killed in their own country? Hindus, you are not weak either. You just need to unite.”