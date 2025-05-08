Trending Tags
TRENDING
Fact Check

No, This Viral Video Does Not Show India's Strikes On Sialkot

BOOM found that the viral video is from Dharavi, Mumbai, where a massive fire in March 2025 erupted after a gas leak, setting ablaze multiple cylinders and a truck.

Listen to this Article
No, This Viral Video Does Not Show Indias Strikes On Sialkot
CLAIMVideo shows an Indian airstrike in Sialkot, Pakistan
FACT CHECKBOOM found that the viral video is from Mumbai, Maharashtra where a massive fire broke out on March 24, 2025 after an LPG gas leak from cooking gas cylinders. The fire caused no injuries but left the truck carrying the cylinders to explode, leading to panic among locals. The viral video does not show visuals from India's strikes on Sialkot, Pakistan.

An old video from a blast in Mumbai, Maharashtra due to a leak from cooking gas cylinders is viral with a false claim that it shows visuals from India's strike on Sialkot, Pakistan.

On May 8, 2025, a day after launching a retaliatory military attack -- Operation Sindoor - against Pakistan, India made multiple air-led strikes targetting Pakistan's air defence radars, reportedly neutralising one in Lahore. Indian officials have said this too was a retaliatory action against Pakistan attempted to strike multiple military installations across northern and western regions using drones and missiles.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan claimed it had shot down 12 Israeli-made Harop drones allegedly sent by India into its airspace, targeting major cities like Karachi and Lahore.

The viral video shows a massive fire engulfing parked vehicles, attempts to douse it and crowds gathered in fear. It

The video is being shared on X with the caption, "Sialkot is burning.. #IndiaPakistanWar #OperationSindoor #operation_sindoor #IndianArmy"


Click here to view, and here for an archive.

The same video was also posted by several other X handles including @KreatelyMedia with the false claim and later deleted their post.

Also Read:Viral Notice Claiming UGC Cancelled Exams After Operation Sindoor Is Fake

FACT-CHECK: Video From Multiple Cylinder Blast In Mumbai

BOOM ran a reverse image search on the keyframes and found news stories from March 2025, with the same viral video, about multiple cooking gas cylinders exploding in Dharavi region of Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The Times Of India reported that on the night of March 24, 2025 a truck carrying LPG cylinders caught fire near in Dharavi causing it to explode, with the area engulfed in sky-high flames.

The story added that that the fire started after leak in one of the cylinders with no injuries reported in the incident.


Click here to view

More visuals matching the incident are visible in an X post by TOI dated March 25, 2025.

We also found that the same viral video was posted on Instagram dating back to March 26, 2025.


Tags

Operation SindoorPakistanIndia
Read Full Article
Claim :   Video shows an Indian airstrike in Sialkot, Pakistan
Claimed By :  Social media posts
Fact Check :  False
Next Story
Our website is made possible by displaying online advertisements to our visitors.
Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker. Please reload after ad blocker is disabled.
X

Subscribe to BOOM Newsletters

👉 No spam, no paywall — but verif