No, This Viral Video Does Not Show India's Strikes On Sialkot

An old video from a blast in Mumbai, Maharashtra due to a leak from cooking gas cylinders is viral with a false claim that it shows visuals from India's strike on Sialkot, Pakistan.

On May 8, 2025, a day after launching a retaliatory military attack -- Operation Sindoor - against Pakistan, India made multiple air-led strikes targetting Pakistan's air defence radars, reportedly neutralising one in Lahore. Indian officials have said this too was a retaliatory action against Pakistan attempted to strike multiple military installations across northern and western regions using drones and missiles.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan claimed it had shot down 12 Israeli-made Harop drones allegedly sent by India into its airspace, targeting major cities like Karachi and Lahore.

The viral video shows a massive fire engulfing parked vehicles, attempts to douse it and crowds gathered in fear. It

The video is being shared on X with the caption, "Sialkot is burning.. #IndiaPakistanWar #OperationSindoor #operation_sindoor #IndianArmy"





Click here to view, and here for an archive.

The same video was also posted by several other X handles including @KreatelyMedia with the false claim and later deleted their post.



FACT-CHECK: Video From Multiple Cylinder Blast In Mumbai

BOOM ran a reverse image search on the keyframes and found news stories from March 2025, with the same viral video, about multiple cooking gas cylinders exploding in Dharavi region of Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The Times Of India reported that on the night of March 24, 2025 a truck carrying LPG cylinders caught fire near in Dharavi causing it to explode, with the area engulfed in sky-high flames.

The story added that that the fire started after leak in one of the cylinders with no injuries reported in the incident.





Click here to view

More visuals matching the incident are visible in an X post by TOI dated March 25, 2025.



Massive fire erupts in #Mumbai's #Dharavi after leakage from a LPG gas cylinder atop a truck carrying several cylinders.



More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/KiFgZ5HHoI — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) March 24, 2025

We also found that the same viral video was posted on Instagram dating back to March 26, 2025.