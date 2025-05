A viral notice claiming the University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced a cancellation of all its examinations due to Operation Sindoor is fake.

On May 7, 2025 the Indian Army launched a retaliatory miltary strike against Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. Monikered Operation Sindoor, the military action targeted and destroyed nine alleged terrorist linked sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

An excerpt from the viral notice reads, "All examinations at undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certification levels, scheduled henceforth, stand canccelled with immediate effect until further notice. Students are advised to return to their homes at the earliest in interest of safety and security".





Fact Check: Viral UGC Exam Cancellation Notice Is Fake

BOOM first ran a related keyword search but found no credible news reporting that UGC had cancelled all examinations due to the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

We also compared the notice with an old aunthenticated notice issued by the UGC and noticed major discrepancies in the format.

An authentic UGC notice typically includes the name and signature of its secretary, Manish Joshi, along with the logo of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', an initiative launched by the Indian government to mark 75 years of the country's independence from British rule.

The same elements were missing from the viral document. A comparison between an official UGC notice and the viral one can be seen below.





UGC also called out the viral notice on X, clarifying it was fake.

⚠️ FAKE NOTICE ALERT ⚠️



A fabricated public notice is being circulated under the name UGC, claiming that all exams are cancelled due to a war situation and advising students to return home.



UGC confirms this notice is fake. There are no such directions from UGC.



🔹 All… pic.twitter.com/JHSlQ3uBUp — UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) May 7, 2025

