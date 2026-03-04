AI-Generated Images Falsely Linked To US-Israel-Iran Conflict

Two images shared on social media falsely claiming to show scenes from the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict, are fake and AI-generated. BOOM found that the visuals are synthetically created.

The Claim:

The images are being shared on social media with different claims linking it to the ongoing US-Israel-Iran strikes and counter strikes.

The first image is being shared with the claim that it shows an Iraqi resistance attack on a US base in Erbil, showing a massive explosion and thick smoke rising.

Damn the Iraqi resistance just lit up the US occupation base in Erbil, Iraq pic.twitter.com/23XDiOSCeS — Ashok Kumar | 🇵🇸 (@broseph_stalin) March 1, 2026

The second image is being linked to the mass funeral of school girls allegedly killed in a US-Israel strike on a school in Iran. The photo shows rows of shrouded bodies with framed photographs placed on top.

This image of the mass funeral of 165 girls killed by the US / Israel attack on their school should be the front page of every news outlet



If your go-to news source is ignoring it, they aren't reporting the news - they're filtering it pic.twitter.com/A2jtNHQLe9 — Chris Hazzard MP (@ChrisHazzardSF) March 3, 2026

What We Found:

Photo 1:



We ran the first photo by Hive Moderation and by Google Gemini.

Hive Moderation gave it a 88.4% likely to be AI-generated.





Google Gemini confirmed that the image was created using its tools, identifying the presence of a SynthID watermark embedded in the visual.









The US's Erbil base is currently on high alert following multiple drone and missile strikes launched by Iran and pro-Iran militias in Iraq.

Photo 2:

We ran the viral image by Hive Moderation which gave it a 100% likely to be AI-generated.





Additionally in the photo we can clearly see faces of two Muslim women distorted and clubbed closely which is a give away that it is likely AI-generated. We can also see two separate photo frames showing the same schoolgirl image on top different bodies.









More than 160 people, mostly girls were killed when a primary girls' school was hit in the city of Minab in Iran on Saturday, allegedly during the US and Israeli strikes targeting the country.



