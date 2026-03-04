Trending Tags
TRENDING
Fact Check

AI-Generated Images Falsely Linked To US-Israel-Iran Conflict

BOOM found that the images are synthetic, and analysis using AI detection tools indicated that they were artificially generated.

Listen to this Article
AI-Generated Images Falsely Linked To US-Israel-Iran Conflict

Two images shared on social media falsely claiming to show scenes from the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict, are fake and AI-generated. BOOM found that the visuals are synthetically created.

The Claim:
The images are being shared on social media with different claims linking it to the ongoing US-Israel-Iran strikes and counter strikes.

The first image is being shared with the claim that it shows an Iraqi resistance attack on a US base in Erbil, showing a massive explosion and thick smoke rising.

Click here to view an archive.

The second image is being linked to the mass funeral of school girls allegedly killed in a US-Israel strike on a school in Iran. The photo shows rows of shrouded bodies with framed photographs placed on top.

Click here to view an archive.

What We Found:

Photo 1:

We ran the first photo by Hive Moderation and by Google Gemini.

Hive Moderation gave it a 88.4% likely to be AI-generated.


Google Gemini confirmed that the image was created using its tools, identifying the presence of a SynthID watermark embedded in the visual.



The US's Erbil base is currently on high alert following multiple drone and missile strikes launched by Iran and pro-Iran militias in Iraq.

Photo 2:

We ran the viral image by Hive Moderation which gave it a 100% likely to be AI-generated.


Additionally in the photo we can clearly see faces of two Muslim women distorted and clubbed closely which is a give away that it is likely AI-generated. We can also see two separate photo frames showing the same schoolgirl image on top different bodies.



More than 160 people, mostly girls were killed when a primary girls' school was hit in the city of Minab in Iran on Saturday, allegedly during the US and Israeli strikes targeting the country.


Tags

US-Israel attack IranIranIsraelUnited States
Read Full Article
Claim :   Photos from the recent conflict between the Unied States-Israel and Iran
Claimed By :  X handles
Fact Check :  False
Next Story
X

Subscribe to BOOM Newsletters

👉 No spam, no paywall — but verified insights.

Subscribe for free!

Stay Ahead of Misinformation!

Subscribe Now🛡️ 100% Privacy Protected | No Spam, Just Facts
By subscribing, you agree with the Terms & conditions and