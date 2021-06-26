No, This Is Not A Photo Of Sonia Gandhi With Ottavio Quattrocchi

An old photo of Congress President Sonia Gandhi with Rahul Gandhi is being shared with the false claim that it she is posing with Ottavio Quattrocchi, an Italian businessman allegedly involved in the Bofors case.

Quattrocchi has been charged in India for acting as a conduit for bribes and was considered a key figure in the weapons contract between the Indian government and the then Swedish arms manufacturers Bofors AB during the 1980's and 1990's reportedly due to his proximity to the Gandhi family.

The photo is being shared with a sexist caption which when translated reads, "This is not Rahul, but this is his mother's close friend Ottavio Quattrocchi, After looking at this photo, is there anything else left to say???"





(In Hindi- ये #राहुल नही है,ये उनकी #माँ के करीबी दोस्त #ओत्तावियो_क्वात्रोची है,बॉंकी इस फोटो को देखकर कुछ कहने की जरूरत नही है..??? #आभार)

FACT-CHECK

A reverse image search on Google, showed the same photo in news articles identifying Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi at a function in New Delhi from 1996.

The caption of the photo credited to PTI in a New Indian Express article reads, "Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi at the raising day function of the Special Protection group".

The date stamp on the the top left of the photo reads - April 8, 1996 and location as New Delhi.

Photo credit: The New Indian Express

