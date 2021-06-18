No, This Photo Is Not From Indira Gandhi's Funeral

Claim

"Got this photo with great difficulty. Rahul and Rajiv Gandhi are reciting Kalma in front of Indira Gandhi's dead body, yet the people of our country think that these people are Hindus." (In Hindi - "बड़ी मुश्किल से यह फोटो मिली है । इन्दिरा की लाश के सामने राहुल और राजीव गांधी कलमा पढ रहे हैं फिर भी हमारे देश के लोगों को लगता है कि ये लोग हिंदु हैं")

Fact

BOOM found that the photograph is not from Indira Gandhi's funeral. This is a photograph of Rajiv Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Narasimha Rao at freedom fighter Abdul Ghaffar Khan better known as ‘Frontier Gandhi’ or Bacha Khan's funeral in Peshawar on January 21, 1988. We also found that Indira Gandhi's funeral was performed following Hindu funeral rites. BOOM had previously debunked the same image when it had gone viral in February 2019 and was being shared with the false claim.