A website impersonating the Dream11 site is viral on Facebook with the false claim that Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is giving away ₹5000 to fans after their Indian Premier League victory.

RCB won their maiden IPL title on June 3, 2025, defeating Punjab Kings by six runs. The celebrations in Bengaluru turned tragic after a stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium left 11 dead and 47 injured. The Karnataka government has since filed an FIR against the RCB manager and suspended the Bangalore city police commissioner.

The Claim

A viral Facebook post with an audio message falsely claims that RCB is celebrating its maiden IPL victory by giving ₹5000 to every Indian citizen. The post includes a suspicious link directing users to a scam website to claim the fake reward

What We Found:

1. Scam Website Impersonates Dream11

BOOM found that the link, flppkrrt-offr.live/Beng/, in the viral post and found that it leads to a scam site aimed at phishing users. The site mimics the Dream11 platform and also uses its official logo to appear legitimate. The accompanying graphic features photos of Virat Kohli holding the IPL trophy alongside the Dream11 logo, an official IPL partner, to lend false credibility to the claim.

2. No Reward Announcement from RCB

We also checked RCB’s official social media accounts and found no official announcement about such a giveaway by the team. Dream11 has also not made such an announcement .

3. Common Scam Pattern

BOOM has previously debunked similar phishing websites that impersonate well-known brands and platforms to lure users into clicking malicious links and entering their personal details under the guise of claiming ‘rewards’.