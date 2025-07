An old video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a nightclub in Nepal has surfaced with a false claim that it shows him attending billionaire businessman Gautam Adani’s birthday party on June 24, 2025.

The viral video is from May 2022, shot at a nightclub in Kathmandu, Nepal. Gandhi was attending a friend’s wedding celebration there.

BOOM had previously debunked the same video when it circulated as Gandhi partying with Chinese ambassador to Nepal, Hou Yanqi.

The Claim: Video Shows Rahul Gandhi At Gautam Adani's Birthday Party

The viral video is being shared on Instagram with the caption, "On 24 June, Rahul Gandhi was seen at Gautam Adani's birthday party".





What We Found:



1. Video Shows Gandhi Attending Sumnima Udas' Wedding Party

When the same video went viral in May 2022, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala clarified that Rahul Gandhi was in Nepal to attend the wedding of his friend Sumnima Udas, a former journalist and daughter of Bhim Udas, former Nepali envoy to Myanmar. At that time, two videos had gone viral, one showing Gandhi speaking to a woman in a nightclub, and another showing him checking his phone at the same club. The woman with whom Gandhi interaction was misidentified on social media as Chinese ambassador to Nepal, Hou Yanqi. BOOM had then reached out to Sumnima Udas, who denied that the woman seen in the video was a Chinese diplomat.

2. LOD Nightclub Owner Confirms Location

We had also contacted Rabin Shrestha, CEO of Lord of Drinks (LOD) in Kathmandu, who confirmed the video was shot at his nightclub. Shrestha said that Gandhi visited the club with several guests from Udas’ wedding party. “The video is from LOD. Gandhi came with around 18 guests for Sumnima Udas’ wedding," Shrestha had then told BOOM.