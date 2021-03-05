Old Video Shared As BJP Workers Bribing Crowd At Yogi Adityanath's Rally

An old video is being shared with a false claim that it shows Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers distributing money to lure people to attend Yogi Adityanath's recent election rally in West Bengal.

In the 30 seconds clip, some people on the motorcycles are seen riding in the queue as some men present at the spot are seen giving an envelope to every rider.



The Uttar Pradesh chief minister had recently addressed an election rally in the poll bound state on March 2, 2021, as a star campaigner for the BJP.

West Bengal assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27, 2021, to April 29, 2021, and the counting of votes will take place on May 2, 2021.

Also Read: Congress Handles Peddle 2019 Left Front Rally Pic As Recent

The clip is being shared with the caption when translated reads, "BJP workers distributed money late at night to gather crowds at CM Yogi's rally in West Bengal."

Click here to view an archive.





Click here to view

Viral on Facebook

On searching with the same caption on Facebook, we found that the clip is being shared with the false claim.





Also Read: Fake BBC Graphic Claims Brigade Rally Was Largest Peaceful Gathering

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral clip has been circulating online since October 2019, and is not from Yogi Adityanath's recent election rally in West Bengal

We broke the viral clip into key-frames and performed a reverse image search using Yandex and found that a longer version of the viral clip was uploaded on YouTube in October, 2019.

The video was uploaded with the caption which when translated reads, "#Dhanbad: Two or two hundred rupees distributed to mobilize CM Raghubar Das gathering, video goes viral."

Additionally, on viewing the clip we can spot 'Abki Baar 65 Paar' written in Hindi on the t-shirts of the people.





BOOM cannot independently verify whether cash was handed out at the above rally.



#AbkiBaar65Paar was a slogan used by BJP while campaigning for the 2019 Jharkhand elections that were held between November 30, 2019, to December 23, 2019.

BOOM has previously debunked misinformation in the run-up to the 2021 West Bengal assembly election with unrelated photos and fake graphics being shared with false claims.



