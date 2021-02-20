Nita Ambani Donates Three Gold Crowns For Ram Mandir? A FactCheck

Social media posts claiming that the chairperson and founder of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani will be donating three gold crowns to the Ram temple being constructed in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh are false.

BOOM contacted a Reliance group spokesperson who confirmed that no such donation has been made and the claim is false. We also contacted Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra, who said that he is not aware of any such donation and added that currently donations are only accepted in the form or cash or cheque.

The caption of the viral post when translated reads, "Three gold crowns weighing 33 kgs will be given by Mrs. Neeta Ambani wife of Mr. Mukesh Ambani, to be installed on the idols of Ayodhya Ram temple. Jai Shree Ram"





Click here to view

(In Hindi - श्रीमती नीता अंबानी धर्मपत्नी श्री मुकेश अंबानी की तरफ से अयोध्या राम मंदिर की मुर्तियों पर लगाने के लिये 33 किलो सोने के 3 मुकुट दिये जायेंगे !)

Viral on Facebook

On searching with the same caption we found that the false claim is viral.





Also Read: No, Tirupati Balaji Temple Did Not Donate 1 Billion Rupees To Ram Mandir

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found the viral claim is false and no such donation of three gold crowns for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has been made by Nita Ambani.

A Reliance group spokesperson confirmed to BOOM that the claim was fake. "This is false, no such donation has been made. If we plan to make any such donation it will be announced publicly," said the spokesperson.

We also contacted Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra, who stated that he was not aware of any such donation and added that donations in the form of cheques and cash are only accepted.

"I am not aware of any such donation. Plus we are not accepting any things like a gold crown, donations in the form of cheque and cash are only being accepted," said Champat.

Additionally, we did not find any credible news reports on any such donation that would be made.

BOOM has previously debunked misinformation on false claims being made on donations to the Ram Mandir, as previously a tweet from an impostor account impersonating Nita Ambani had gone viral falsely claiming that Reliance has donated a complete solar plant unit to the Ram Temple.

Also Read: No, Reliance Has Not Donated A Solar Power Plant To Ram Mandir

Also Read: No, Nita Ambani Did Not Pledge To Help Kangana Ranaut Rebuild Her Studio



