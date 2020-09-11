No, Nita Ambani Did Not Pledge To Help Kangana Ranaut Rebuild Her Studio

Facebook posts claiming that the Ambani family has come forward to rebuild Kangana Ranaut's office, which was demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on September 9, are false.

BOOM reached out to a spokesperson of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) who rubbished the claims and said Nita Ambani has not made any such statement.



The claims, which are viral in English and Bangla attribute the announcement to Nita Ambani and falsely claims that the family has committed a sum of Rs 200 crore to the actress for a new studio.

One such post in English reads, "To make Kangana a new studio Ambani family will help 200 crores Nita Ambani".

A Bangla post reads, "The nationalist and gorgeous woman Smt Nita Ambani has taken the responsibility of constructing Kangana's office. She has informed that she will spend Rs 200 crore to make a new office for Kangana."



"কঙ্গনার অফিস বানিয়ে দেওয়ার দায়িত্ব নিলেন জাতীয়তাবাদী গর্জিয়াস লেডি মহিয়সী শ্রীমতি নীতা অম্বানী। তিনি জানালেন, কঙ্গনার অফিস বানিয়ে দিতে তিনি ২০০ কোটি টাকা খরচা করবেন।" ) (Original text in Bangla:









BOOM reached out to a RIL spokesperson who said that the Ambani family has not made any such announcement and termed the social media posts as fake. We also did not find any credible news report that speculated Ambanis donating for the construction of Ranaut's office. Portions of Ranaut's office were demolished on September 9 by Mumbai's municipal body based on alleged structural violations. Several have criticised the move, alleging it to be politically motivated. The actress in a tweet wrote that she will not renovate the office and will leave it in ruins 'as a symbol of a woman's will to rise' after visiting the property and surveying the damage. Ranaut has locked horns with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government and has been critical on social media of the Mumbai Police's handling of the case of Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

