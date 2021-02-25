Quote From Parody Handle Viral As Manoj Tiwari's Response On Fuel Prices

A fake quote from a parody Twitter handle is being shared with the false claim that Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manoj Tiwari in response to rising fuel prices said that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government was not governing the country then petrol prices would have touched Rs 200.

Petrol prices recently topped the Rs 100 a litre-mark in some cities of the country with the Modi government facing criticism from the opposition over the increase in fuel prices.

A screenshot of a tweet attributing the statement to Tiwari is being shared which when translated reads, "If Modi ji's government wasn't governing the country then petrol would cost Rs 200 today: Manoj Tiwari, BJP leader."





(In Hindi - मोदी जी की सरकार नहीं होती तो पेट्रोल का दाम आज 200 रुपये होता : मनोज तिवारी, बीजेपी नेता)

On searching with the same text on Facebook, we found that the screenshot was being shared with the false claim.





FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral screenshot is from a parody Twitter handle which handle name has been edited out to falsely attribute the fake quote to BJP leader Manoj Tiwari.

On observing the viral screenshot, we found that it had been picked from a tweet as it had the option of 'translate tweet'. Taking a hint from that we searched on Twitter with the caption in the tweet and found that it was from a parody handle.

The date and timestamp in the tweet also match with the viral screenshot.





On viewing the handle profile, the bio clearly states that it is a parody handle with the text reading, "Welcome to the official page of Dainik Khaskar. 100% fake news. Parody. Tweets are for fun only." The name of the handle is a play on the name of the Hindi newspaper Dainik Bhaskar.





Additionally, we did not find any credible news reports on Tiwari making any such statement.

