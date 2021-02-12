Edited Video Shared As PM Modi Evading Question On Fuel Price Hike

An edited clip with a satirical tone is being falsely shared to claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ignored a question about fuel price hike, asking the man who asked to instead sit down.

BOOM found that the audio of the question being asked has been edited into the video, which originally only shows Modi interacting with a man from Nashik, Maharashtra at a virtual meet and greet for beneficiaries of a government scheme

In the viral clip, Modi greets the person by his name in Marathi who replies to him only to immediately ask him about the rising fuel prices to which the prime minister asks him to sit back down.

The clip was shared by Saral Patel National Convener, Congress Social Media Department with the caption, ""Hari bhau got no chill!"

Hari bhau got no chill! 😂 pic.twitter.com/4knpu8hTeh — Saral Patel Andolanjivi (@SaralPatel) February 7, 2021

Click here to view an archive.

Click here to view

Hari bhau got no chill! 😂 pic.twitter.com/xIpKji7kSh — Vishal Chaudhary 🇮🇳 (@VishalcINC) February 8, 2021

Also Read: Nearly Decade Old Video Falsely Shared As Gadkari Criticising PM Modi



FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that in the original clip in the person interacting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not mention the rising fuel prices.



On looking a the Twitter replies, we found that the clip is from May 2018 when PM Modi spoke to a Haribhau, from Nagpur who had availed of PM Mudra Yojana scheme.

PM Modi can be heard asking Hari how is he doing, to which he replies that he is fine after which Modi asks him to sit down and continues talking to him. In the original clip, Hari does not raise the issue of petrol prices as heard in the edited clip, nor do the words 'Ram Ram' and 'Petrol Che Bhav Vadle' (Petrol prices have increased) are said by Hari.

Additionally, the Twitter user 'Azy' which had shared the viral clip on February 7, 2021, stated that the clip is edited and was for entertainment.

The video above is edited ofc and was done merely for entertainment purpose. Here's the original link :https://t.co/gE6zxWJkvd — Azy (@AzyConTrolI) February 7, 2021





Also Read: Old Video Falsely Shared As Pawar Slapped For Criticising Tendulkar



