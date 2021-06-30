Image of Fake Petrol Bill Asking People To Not Vote For Modi Revived

Claim

"A petrol pump dealer is printing on the bill that if you want petrol prices to reduce, don't vote for Modi. Should there not be legal action against this?" (Original text - Yeh petrol dealer Bill par chhap raha hai ki petrol ka bhav kam karna ho to Modi ko vote na kariye. Is par kanuni karvai honi chahiye ki nahi?)

Fact

BOOM found that the petrol bill has been edited from a sample bill used by traders of handheld billing machines. We found a similar image on the website Goldmine Electrosystems Pvt Ltd., manufacturers and sellers of handheld billing machines. BOOM found that the website under the section for ‘Petrol pump Billing system’ had uploaded a sample bill which has many similarities including the name and location of the petrol pump as in the fake bill. We also did not find any details for the vehicle number mentioned in the bill using the national e-registration services. Additonally, the bill states the petrol pump is a 'HPL' dealer but no such petrol supplier exists. BOOM has previously debunked the same fake bill in October 2018 when it was being shared.