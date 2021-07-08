Tall Tales: Photo Does Not Show Indian Basketball Team Next To The US Team

A photo of the difference in height between women's basketball players of United States and El Salvador is viral with a false claim that it shows physical inequality between Indian and US basketball players.

In the viral photo, we can see 'USA' written on the woman's team in the red jersey, however, the name on the blue jersey has been blurred out. The photo is being shared with the caption, "USA under 16 years old vs India under 16 years old."





FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral photo shows the United States and El Salvador U16 woman's basketball team and was taken before their match during the FIBA League of the Americas U16 for women that took place in Chile in 2019.

A reverse image search, showed that in the original photo we can spot El Salvador written on the blue team's jersey which has been blurred in the viral photo. The search results showed several Facebook pages and Spanish news reports on the photo.





We also found a YouTube video from 2020, that had posted photos from the match comparing the height of both the team players. We can spot El Salvador written on the jersey of the team in blue.





The United States won the match 114-19 against El Salvador, one can view the match below and see the same players facing off as in the viral photo. (Click here to watch)



