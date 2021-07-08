Old Video Of Dilip Kumar In Hospital Shared As His Last Moments

An eight-year old video of actor Dilip Kumar and his wife Saira Banu in the hospital is viral on social media with claims that it shows the last few moments of the thespian before his demise on July 7, 2021.

Actor Dilip Kumar died at the age of 98 on July 7 in Mumbai's PD Hinduja National Hospital & Medical Research Centre. He was reported to be suffering from prostate cancer.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest Indian actors of all times, Dilip Kumar is known as Bollywood's 'tragedy king'. He is known for his iconic roles in movies like 'Devdas '(1955), 'Naya Daur' (1957), 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), 'Ganga Jamuna' (1961), 'Kranti' (1981), and 'Karma' (1986).

The caption with the viral video reads, "LAST VIDEO of Dilip Kumar & his wife Saira Banu's Beautiful Moments from Hospital".





Click here, here and here to see such posts.

















Also Read: Viral Message Falsely Claims NYT Editor Praised PM Modi's Foreign Policy



Fact Check

BOOM ran a reverse image search on some of the key frames of the video and found articles published on NDTV and The Indian Express from 2013 featuring screengrabs from the same video.





According to the news reports, the video was shot when Dilip Kumar was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on September 15, 2013 after he complained of uneasiness. The doctors had later stated that the thespian suffered a myocardial infarction.



The same video was posted from Dilip Kumar's official Twitter handle on September 22, 2013 with a caption saying, "Thank you for your prayers and love. Resting in the hospital. Video from yesterday."

Thank you for your prayers and love. Resting in the hospital. Video from yesterday. http://t.co/YoofBJgObz — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 22, 2013

Dilip Kumar was later discharged on September 26, 2013 following an improvement in his health condition.

Also Read: 1998 Venezuela Hostage Video Revived With False ISIS Claim