Photo From 2018 Fuel Hike Protest Viral As Farmers' March

An old photo from 2018 from a bullock cart rally organised by Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress against fuel price hike is being shared on social media with the false claim that it is from the ongoing farmers' protest.

In the viral photo, a fleet of bullock carts can be seen with people on them holding banners.

This is being shared in the backdrop of the ongoing protests at different borders of Delhi by farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh camping there since November 26, 2020. The farmers have been demanding the repeal of three farm bills passed by the central government last year.

The photo is being shared with the caption which when translated reads, "This is a slap on the face of godi (lapdog) media. The farmers' revolution has reached even the most remote villages of the country."







Click here to view

(In Hindi - ये थप्पड़ है गोदी मीडिया के मुंह पर... देश के सबसे पिछड़े गांवों तक भी किसानों का इन्कलाब पहुंच गया है.. #किसान_एकता_जिंदाबाद)

Viral on Facebook

On searching with the same caption on Facebook, we found that it was being shared with the false claim.





Also Read: Old Video Of Nihang Sikhs Attacking Bus Revived With Misleading Claims

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral photo is from September 2018 taken during a bullock cart rally in Madhya Pradesh by the Youth Congress to protest against the hike in petrol and diesel prices.

On performing a reverse image search using Google Images, we found a report by Hindi Newspaper Patrika dated September 13, 2018, with the same photo. The headline of the article when translated read, "Congress holds bullock cart rally to protest price hike in petrol diesel"

News report on the incident

Youth Congress Party and National Students' Union of India (NSUI) had organised the bullock cart rally in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh to protest the hike in fuel prices futher stated the report.

This matches with what can be seen in the viral photo as we can spot posters with the words Petrol and Zilla Youth Congress Balaghat written in Hindi.

Posters in the viral photo

BOOM has previously debunked misinformation around the farmers' protests. Several false claims had gone viral to target the protesting farmers and old photos, videos being shared as recent.

Follow BOOM's thread on misinformation around the farmers' protests.

#Thread🚨: Since the ongoing #FarmersProtests at the borders of Delhi, we have seen a flurry of Fake News and debunked misinformation around the protests. (1/n) 👇🏽 #FakeNews #BOOMFactCheck — BOOM Live (@boomlive_in) December 1, 2020



