Dawn Screenshot Claiming Pakistani Pilot Urinated In F-16 Is Fake

A screenshot purporting to be an article in Pakistan's Dawn newspaper with the headline that a pilot was caught urinating inside a fighter jet, is photoshopped and fake.



BOOM found that the viral screenshot is fake as no such article was published by the Pakistani daily.

The headline of the viral screenshot reads, "Pilot pissing in the cockpit of PAF F-16 said urine increases efficiency of jets told by Allah in his dream."

The photo is being shared with sarcastic takes and the caption reads, "Pakistan Air Force..Pride F 16 & Pilot.."

BOOM found that the viral screenshot is photoshopped and no such article was published by Dawn. We also found several discrepancies and grammatical errors which shows that it is fake.

On performing a keyword search on Google and checking with the date - June 10, 2020, we did not find any such article published by Pakistani paper. In the screenshot, we spotted errors like the word - pissing being randomly capitalised in the headline and the word 'efficiency' being misspelled as 'efficiancy'. The headline also ends with a full stop which is never used in a headline.



Additionally, there is no byline mentioned in the viral screenshot which is not the format followed. We can see the difference on comparing the viral screenshot with an original Dawn article. Even the home section header below Dawn's logo is missing in the viral screenshot.

In June 2020, another fake Dawn screenshot had gone viral on an Pakistani F-16 going missing with the same date June 10, 2020. The newspaper had debunked it at that time.











