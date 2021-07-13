No, This Video Does Not Show Fans Celebrating Italy's Euro 2020 Win

A video showing people walk past a lane filled with firecrackers as part of the Baishatun Mazu pilgrimage in Taiwan is being shared with the false claim that it shows Italian football fans celebrating Italy's win in the Euro 2020 final against England.

In the video, we can see a string of firecrackers going off as people standing nearby record the spectacle on their cell phones.



The video is being shared after the much anticipated football match between Italy and England where the former prevailed 3-2 on penalties at Wembley stadium in London on July 11, 2021.

The video is being shared on WhatsApp with the caption, "Italy champions victory celebration."

BOOM received the viral clip on our WhatsApp helpline number (7700906111) by several users asking about it.





Also Read: Tall Tales: Photo Does Not Show Indian Basketball Team Next To The US Team

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral video is from the Baishatun Mazu pilgrimage that's held annually between lunar January and April in Taiwan's Miaoli County.

On breaking the video into key frames and performing a reverse image search we found that the video dates back to April 2021, long before the Euro 2020 final which was on July 11, this year.

The Facebook post with the same video had a caption in Chinese which when translated reads, "Baishatun Mazu's Tour What is burning money? This is the record of burning money!"

We can spot the same visual in this video as in the viral video which shows both are the same.





We can also spot words written in Chinese behind the T-shirts of people trying to record the fireworks bursting on the road.





We also found news reports on the pilgrimage and photos of previous pilgrimages where we can spot pilgrims walk past strings of firecrackers on the road.

After every lunar new year the Mazu statue of Gongtian Temple at Baishatun, Tongxiao of Miaoli County, is placed in a palanquin and carried in procession to visit another Mazu Temple - Chaotian Temple located in the area of Beigang of Yunlin County, then returns to Gongtian Temple to end this pilgrimage.





The Italian football team arrived back in Rome, Italy on July 12, 2021, after winning the Euro Cup 2020 and were greeted by elated fans who gathered to welcome them as can be seen in the report below.







