Clip Of Man Stabbing Wife To Death In Delhi Peddled With Communal Spin

A shocking CCTV footage showing a brutal murder where a man stabs a woman multiple times in broad daylight is being shared with the false and communal claim that a Muslim man stabbed a Hindu woman for rejecting his advances.



BOOM found that both the man and woman who are husband and wife are Hindus. BOOM also spoke to DCP (Rohini) Pranav Tayal, Delhi Police who rubbished any communal angle to the incident.

The clip is being shared with the caption which when translated reads, "Kashmir is far away, now the condition of Delhi is also becoming like Kashmir, a woman who opposes love jihad is murdered openly with the knives and the people there see it and no one saves her, this fear of Hindus. Will cause waste."

BOOM has chosen not to include the video due to its disturbing nature.





(In Hindi - कश्मीर तो दूर की बात है अब दिल्ली का हाल भी कश्मीर जैसा होता जा रहा है लव जिहाद का विरोध करने वाली महिला की चाकुओं से गोदकर खुलेआम हत्या कर दी जाती है और वहां के लोग देखकर निकल जाते हैं कोई उसे बचाता नहीं यही डर हिंदुओं की बर्बादी का कारण बनेगा ।)

Viral on Facebook

On searching with the same caption on Facebook, we found that the clip is being shared with the communal claim.





Also Read: 2019 Video Of Tribal Woman Assaulted In MP Revived With False Claims

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral clip is from Delhi's Vijay Vihar, Rohini where a man named Harish Mehta brutally stabbed his wife Nelu Metha to death in broad daylight on April 10, 2021.

BOOM spoke to Pranav Tayal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rohini District, Delhi who rubbished any communal angle to the incident stating that both the husband and the wife belong to the same religion. "There is no Hindu- Muslim angle to the incident, both the husband and the wife are from the same religion and they had the incident occurred outside their house."

DCP Rohini's official Twitter handle also replied to the viral post rubbishing any communal angle to the incident. The tweet when translated read, "You are spreading unbridled rumors by distorting the facts. In fact, it is a case of a husband beating his wife, in which Harish, age 45, stabbed his wife Neelu, age 40, with a knife. The accused has been arrested. Both husband and wife belong to the same community. Love is not a jihad thing."

The second tweet reads, "Please do not try to spoil the communal harmony without knowing the facts. This incident is from outside their house. You are requested to have some sensitivity in such cases."

आप कृपा करके बिना तथ्यों को जाने साम्प्रदायिक सौहार्द को बिगाड़ने का प्रयत्न नहीं करे । य़ह घटना उनके घर के बाहर की है। आपसे अनुरोध है कि ऐसे मामलों मे थोड़ी संवेदनशीलता रखे। — DCP Rohini (@dcprohinidelhi) April 11, 2021

Additionally, we also found news reports on the incident showing the same frames from the same CCTV footage as in the viral clip.

News report on the inicident

The victim, Neelu who was lying on the roadside in pool of blood was shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital through an ambulance where doctors declared her as brought dead reported ANI.

The report further stated that a case has been registered against Mehta and police have begun an investigation adding that during the interrogation, Mehta revealed that he had recently married Neelu who used to work at the Safdarjung Hospital. Apparently not happy with his wife working in a hospital, Mehta had asked her to discontinue working and look after the house to which she refused which the police claimed had led Mehta to suspect that his wife could be having an illicit affair reported ANI.





Also Read:Kerala Lawyer Communalises Viral Dance Clip By Thrissur Med Students



