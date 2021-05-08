Deen Dayal Hospital Denies Oxygen Wastage, Calls It Usual Practice

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga shared a video showing gas being released from an oxygen tanker falsely claiming that it shows oxygen being wasted at Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital (DDU).

BOOM found that the claim made with the viral video is fake with DDU releasing a statement that the video shows an automated process of releasing gas used to keep the pressure inside the oxygen tanker equal due to changes in atmosphere and temperature, so that the oxygen tanker does not burst due to high pressure.

The clip is being shared in the backdrop of a spike in number of casses in the country, with hospitals in Delhi facing a shortage of oxygen.

BJP Delhi spokesperson Tajinder Singh Bagga shared the clip on Twitter which when translated reads, "This is the DDU Hospital of Delhi Government. Here morning oxygen is kept open so that it coul be wasted and the lack of oxygen in Delhi can be shown, as soon as our medical head Chetan ji came to know about this, he went there and made this video, time shot at 6.40 PM"





(In Hindi - ये दिल्ली सरकार का DDU अस्पताल है।यहां सुबह से आक्स्जिन को खोल के रख दिया जाता है ताकि आक्स्जिन को बर्बाद किया जाए और दिल्ली में आक्स्जिन की कमी को दिखाया जा सके, जैसे ही हमारे मण्डल अध्य्क्ष चेतन जी को इसकी जानकारी मिली उन्होंने वहां जाके इसका वीडियो बनाया, समय 6.40 PM)





FACT-CHECK

Dr. BL Chaudhary, Medical Director of Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital, issued a press release on May 7, 2021, dismissing the claim being made with the viral video, describing the process of oxygen being released as a normal process.

The statement reads, "This video shows a normal process when some gas springs out automatically when pressurized. Each tanker containing liquid oxygen has a pressure release valve (safety valve) similar to a pressure cooker. Whenever the pressure inside the tanker increases due to the difference between the atmosphere and the temperature, the valve automatically opens to release the pressure inside the tanker. Once this pressure is equalized or the pressure inside the tanker lowers the valve If it does, it automatically shuts down. It is a safety device that is installed in all liquid oxygen tankers to prevent the tanker from bursting."









This automated process occurs when the temperature rises, as it did today.

Dr. BL Chaudhary further said in the statement that, "All the doctors are working very hard at the moment, most of us have been working for many nights without caring for our lives. Such hypothetical allegations are made by all health care workers." It is the morale of the people, who are discharging their duties with full devotion and priority. We are going through a very difficult time at this time, so such things should not be used for cheap publicity. "





