Video Of PM Modi Saying 'Lie To The Poor To Stay In Power' Is Cropped

A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying 'show dreams to the poor, lie to them, make them fight amongst each other and rule', has been cropped and shared out of context.



BOOM found that in the original clip Modi was actually referring to the Congress party and attacking them stating that this has always been their formula to stay in power.

In the viral clip, PM Modi can be heard saying - 'gareeb ko sirf sapne dikhao, jhoot bolo, use aapas mein ladaao aur raj karo.'

The clip is from a speech the prime minister made on March 21. 2021, when he visited Bokakhat, Assam and spoke at a rally there. The state goes to polls later this month from March 27 to April 6, 2021.



The 10 seconds clip was shared by Rohan Gupta, chairman, social media department, Indian National Congress, with the caption "No Comments". Most of the quote tweets have called out Gupta for sharing a cropped video.







The tweet gained around 1.1k retweets at the time of writing this article.

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral clip has been cropped and in the original clip Modi attacked the Congress party.



On viewing PM Modi's speech in Bokakhat, Assam, we found that soon after he says, 'show dreams to the poor, lie to them, make them fight amongst each other and rule' he adds, 'this has always been Congress's formula to stay in power'.

The second part has been cropped out to leave out the context in which the statement was made.

(In Hindi -gareeb ko sirf sapne dikhao, jhoot bolo, use aapas mein ladaao aur raj karo , yehi Congrees ka sataa mein rehna ka formula raha hai)



From the 35.20 time stamp, this part of the speech can be heard.





