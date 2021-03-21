Clipped Video Of Rahul Gandhi's Assam Speech Viral With Fake Claim

A video clip of Congress leader and Waynad MP Rahul Gandhi is viral with captions falsely claiming that Gandhi was insulted by a student when he asked about increasing unemployment under BJP rule at a rally in Dibrugarh, Assam recently.

BOOM found that the viral video has been clipped from a longer interaction of Gandhi with students at a college in Lahowal, Assam on March 19, 2021. The video has been spliced with music and clips from a web series and a Hindi film.

The video is viral at a time when Assam is readying for assembly elections scheduled in three phases from March 27 to April 6. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been addressing rallies in the poll-bound state. Gandhi too has begun campaigning in Assam and also released the Congress manifesto for the polls.



The 23-second-long clip shows Rahul Gandhi interacting with students from the dais. Due to language barrier, Gandhi takes the help of an interpreter while addressing the audience.

Speaking in Hindi, Gandhi says 'Ask them one thing, do they think unemployment has increased during the BJP era?'. At this point we can hear someone from the audience reply in Hindi 'नहीं बढ़ा है' (no, it hasn't).

The video ends here and clips from a web series and a Hindi film begin playing.

(Hindi: एक बात इनसे पूछिए, बीजेपी के टाइम में इनको लगता है कि अनएम्प्लॉयमेंट बढ़ा है)

The video clip has been shared on Twitter with a Hindi caption translating to 'Such an insult'.

Gajab beijjati hai yaar 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/sH7kTeWMJ9 — Atul Ahuja (@atulahuja_) March 19, 2021





Fact Check

BOOM did a reverse image search and found the same video uploaded on Rahul Gandhi's verified YouTube channel on March 19, 2021 under the title 'LIVE: Interaction with College Students at Lahowal, Dibrugarh, Assam'.

We watched the video and found the viral segment come up at the timestamp of 20.20.

A student from the crowd can be seen speaking to Gandhi with the help of the interpreter. The interpreter tells Gandhi that the student has raised concerns over the growing unemployment rate during the current BJP government.

The Congress leader then tells the interpreter to ask the student whether unemployment has increased under the BJP government. Even before the interpreter could pose the question to the student, he says, "No, it has not increased".

However, when the interpreter explains the question to him, the student replies in Assamese saying there has been an increase in the unemployment rate.

Watch the video below.

The same speech has been uploaded by the official YouTube channel of Congress.

