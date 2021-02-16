Photo Of AAP Member With Arvind Kejriwal Falsely Shared As Nikita Jacob

A photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with an Aam Aadmi Party member is being shared with the false claim that the woman in the photo is lawyer Nikita Jacob.

Nikita Jacob is a Mumbai-based lawyer whose name has cropped up along with climate activist Disha Ravi and activist Shantanu Muluk in connection with the infamous 'toolkit' or an online document related to the farmers' protest. After the arrest of Disha Ravi on charges of editing and sharing a 'toolkit', Jacob moved the Bombay High Court seeking protection from arrest by the Delhi Police that has issued arrest warrants against her and Shantanu Muluk.

The viral photo is being shared with the caption which when translated reads, "Nikita Jacob who is absconding in the toolkit case."

Facebook post

Click here to view

(In Hindi - निकीता जैकब जो टूलकिट मामले में फरार है)

Viral on Facebook

On searching with the same caption on Facebook, we found that the photo is being shared with the false claim.





Also Read: Fake Disha Ravi Twitter Accounts Surface After Her Arrest In 'Toolkit' Case

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the woman in the viral photo is Ankita Shah, a member of the Aam Aadmi Party's National Social Media team and not Nikita Jacob as is being falsely claimed.

The same photo was tweeted by lawyer IP Patel and activist Ashoke Pandit with the false claim and after several Twitter users pointed out that the woman in the photo is not Jacob but Shah, the duo deleted their tweets.

BOOM has previously debunked misinformation tweeted by Patel and Pandit. (here, here)

BJP IT Cell is misusing a girl's picture.



Bhakts are using @Ankita_Shah8's pictures to show her as Nikita Jacob. @amitmalviya sudhar ja Malware. pic.twitter.com/ZVq1BsCr9J — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) February 15, 2021

Taking a hint from the replies we looked up Shah's Twitter account (@ankita_shah8) and found that she had tweeted the same photo on February 28, 2019, with the caption, "Finally met my favorite Arvind Kejriwal"

Shah on her Twitter bio states that she is a member of the AAP national social media team and a fan of Kejriwal.





Additionally, on comparing Shah and Jacob's photos, the visual comparison makes it clear that both are different individuals.









Also Read: 'String Reveals' Video Is Riddled With Misleading Claims



