Video Of Haryana Man Killed By Stray Bull Shared With False Communal Spin

A disturbing video showing a bull impale and kill a man in an alley is viral with misleading captions claiming that the deceased was a Muslim man.

BOOM found news reports about the incident and also spoke to the local police and the sarpanch of the village where the incident took place, and found that the deceased did not belong to the Muslim community.

The video shows a bull walking past a man in an alley. When the man attacks the bull with a wooden stick, it turns around and charges at the man, tosses him in the air thrice and leaves him for dead.

BOOM has not included the video due to its gory nature.

The viral video has been shared with different captions giving the incident a communal spin. Several Right Wing Facebook pages have shared the video with a Hindi caption which translates to 'And Salim uncle died. Nandiji accepted the sacrifice on Bakrid'.

Fact Check

BOOM did a keyword search with the Hindi words 'सांड ने ली आदमी की जान' and found the same video uploaded on a website News Punjab.





The report says that the incident took place in Panipat, Haryana where a bull attacked a 63-year-old man named Deep Chand and killed him. Taking cue from the report, we did more keyword searches and found news reports published in The Tribune, News 18 and Punjab Kesari.

All the news reports have named the man as Deep Chand.

The Tribune report states that the incident took place in Saundhapur village of Panipat, Haryana on July 11, 2021. The incident was recorded on CCTV. The man, Deep Chand was taken to a private hospital first and from there he was referred to PGIMS Rohtak. He succumbed to his injuries on July 12.

BOOM then contacted Saundhapur police station to get more information on the incident. A police official Deepak told BOOM that the deceased Deep Chand was crossing an alley when a bull crossed his way. "The man attacked him with a lathi and the bull went berserk and charged at him," Deepak told BOOM.

We also contacted the sarpanch of Saundhapur village Rajesh Kumar who confirmed to us that the deceased belonged to the Hindu community. "Deep Chand belonged to the Jhinwar community", Kumar told BOOM.