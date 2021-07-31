Photo Of Poster Thanking PM Modi For Tokyo Olympics Medal Is Morphed

A viral photo of a banner by the Sports Ministry thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Mirabai Chanu's 2020 Tokyo Olympics medal win is morphed. BOOM found that the banner in the original photo does not have any text thanking PM Modi for her victory.

On July 24, 2021, Chanu won India its first medal on the first day of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by lifting a combined weight of 202 kg in the women's 49 kg event to win silver.

In the viral photo, the fake banner has an added text in Hindi that reads, "Felecetation of Tokoyo Olympics Silver medalist Mirabai Chanu, Thank you Modiji for helping Mirabai Chanu win the medal". (In Hindi - टोक्यो ओलंपिक रजत पदक विजेता साइखोम मीराबाई चानू का अभिनंदन समारोह "धन्यवाद मोदी जी" मीराबाई चानू को मेडल दिलाने के लिए).

Chanu can be seen on stage along with several ministers including Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur and Minister for Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju.

The viral photo is being shared with a caption that translation to, "Look at the back photo and read what is written once. Has Meera Bai Chanu brought the medal with hard work or has Modi ji brought it. If so, Modi ji can get medals to all Indian players."





(Original text - पीछे की फोटो देखिए और जो लिखा है उसे एक बार पढ़िए मेडल मीरा बाई चानू मेहनत कर के लाई है या मोदी जी ने दिलाया है अगर ऐसा है तो मोदी जी सभी भारतीय खिलाड़ियों को मेडल दिला सकते हैं।)

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral photo has been edited with the original banner not having any texts that thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Mirabai Chanu's Tokoyo Olympics medal win.

Union Minister for Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted the same photo on July 26, 2021, in which we can see the same banner in the background.



Welcome home @mirabai_chanu 🙏

In Olympics, athletes play for the country's honour. She has made India proud. Attended reception function with @ianuragthakur Ji, @sarbanandsonwal Ji, @kishanreddybjp Ji, @NisithPramanik Ji & officials of Sports Ministry and SAI to honour Mirabai. pic.twitter.com/8Gzl5ScyhN — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 26, 2021

We also found the same photo in a media release issued by the Press Information Bureau for the event. In the original photo, we did not find any text that states, "Thank you Modiji for helping Mirabai Chanu win the medal".





A comparison below shows the difference









