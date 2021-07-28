Aaj Tak Graphic Crediting PM Modi For India's Olympics Medal Win Is Fake
The viral image has been morphed from an old photo of the news show posted in July 2019 asking if PM Modi would win the Cricket World Cup for India.
A viral graphic claiming Hindi news channel Aaj Tak credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's first medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is fake. BOOM found that an old 2019 graphic by the news channel, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's possible win in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup has been edited to make the new fake claim.
Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu from Manipur won India's first medal on the first day of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on July 24, 2021 by lifting a combined weight of 202 kg in the women's 49 kg event to win silver.
The viral graphic has a photo of the anchor - Sweta Singh, along with PM Modi's photo with text in Hindi which translates to, "PM Modi helped win the first Olympic medal" (In Hindi - पीएम मोदी ने जिताया पहला ओलंपिक पदक)
BOOM received the viral photo on our WhatsApp helpline number (7700906111) by several users asking about it.
FACT-CHECK
BOOM found that the viral graphic has been morphed and Aaj Tak did not credit Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's first medal win in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in its show Khabardar which aired on July 24, 2021.
A reverse image search showed search results for a Facebook post uploaded by Aaj Tak posted in July 2019 with the same graphic but the text reading, 'Will PM Modi win the world cup for India?".
This program on Aaj Tak was aired when India's men's cricket team was playing at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.
The graphic had gone viral back then, with the channel facing criticism for it.
We also watched Aaj Tak's news show Khabardar that aired on July 24, 2021, after India got its medal in the Olympics and did not spot the viral photo and the news anchor hosting the program that day was Chitra Tripathi and not Sweta Singh as in the fake graphic.
